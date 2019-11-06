RICHMOND – Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 and American Legion Post 237 commemorate Veterans Day with the following activities...

• Friday, Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m., Richmond High School, program and lunch.

• Saturday, Nov. 9: Buddy Poppy distribution, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Richmond Square.

• Saturday, Nov. 9: patriotic concert, 7 p.m., Farris Theatre, 301 W. Main St.

• Sunday, Nov. 10: veterans program, 10 a.m., United Christian Presbyterian Church, 501 N. Spartan Drive.

• Monday, Nov. 11: biscuit and gravy breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., Ray County Veterans Building, 312 Clark St.

• Veterans Day program, Dear Elementary School, 8:30 a.m.; 11 a.m., Ray County Courthouse; Hardin School, 1 p.m.

• Veterans Day dinner, 6 p.m. Eagleton Center and Veterans Concert, 6:30 p.m., Orrick High School.