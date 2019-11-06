RICHMOND – Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 and American Legion Post 237 commemorate Veterans Day with the following activities...
• Friday, Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m., Richmond High School, program and lunch.
• Saturday, Nov. 9: Buddy Poppy distribution, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Richmond Square.
• Saturday, Nov. 9: patriotic concert, 7 p.m., Farris Theatre, 301 W. Main St.
• Sunday, Nov. 10: veterans program, 10 a.m., United Christian Presbyterian Church, 501 N. Spartan Drive.
• Monday, Nov. 11: biscuit and gravy breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., Ray County Veterans Building, 312 Clark St.
• Veterans Day program, Dear Elementary School, 8:30 a.m.; 11 a.m., Ray County Courthouse; Hardin School, 1 p.m.
• Veterans Day dinner, 6 p.m. Eagleton Center and Veterans Concert, 6:30 p.m., Orrick High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.