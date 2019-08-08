HIGGINSVILLE - The Bikers 4 Boomers Poker Run will stop at four locations Saturday, Aug. 17, all to raise money for senior centers in Higginsville, Odessa, Lexington and Concordia.

The poker run begins and ends at Higginsville, organizer Deb Kreiger said.

The centers, all served by Care Connection for Aging Services, receive proceeds from the ride to help with their home-delivered meal programs.

Entrance fees are $25 for a single rider and $40 for two people riding double.

The event begins with biscuits and gravy at the Higginsville Center and ends with a party in that city’s park, complete with food, prizes and giveaways. To learn more, visit www.bikers4boomers.com.

Krieger, Care Connection Regional Services Director and an avid rider, emphasizes the approaching poker run provides a chance to remind drivers of cars, trucks and other vehicles to watch out for motorcyclists.

More than half of fatal motorcycle crashes involve other vehicles, and most of the time, the motorist is at fault – not the motorcyclist, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation reports.

Some drivers ignore motorcycles, a mistake that can be deadly. Small motorcycles can be hiding behind a car roof, door pillar or other blind spots. Also, bushes, fences and bridges can block a car driver’s view of a motorcycle. The foundation advises drivers to “take an extra moment to look for motorcycles, whether you’re changing lanes or turning at intersections.”