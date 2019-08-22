LEXINGTON – The River City Players hold open auditions for the comedy “The Fox on the Fairway.”

Auditions are from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Sept. 7; from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, and Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Trails Regional Library, 1008 Main St., Lexington. For details, call 816-877-7114.