LEXINGTON – The River City Players will hold auditions for its 37th anniversary season fall comedy, The Fox On The Fairway, by Ken Ludwig.

The play is a comedy set at the fictional Quail Valley Country Club.

Three men and three women perform the parts of Henry Bingham, Pamela Peabody, Justin Hicks, Louise Heindbedder, Dickie Bell and Muriel Bingham.

The character personalities are Henry Bingham who is in his mid-40s. He is director of the Quail Valley Country Club. He is witty and cynical at times, much like Basil Fawlty from Fawlty Towers. He gets into a high-stakes bet on a golf tournament and is determined to do what it takes to win. He is also unhappy in his marriage to Muriel and becomes involved with Pamela.

Pamela Peabody is 39 and a member of the Quail Valley Country Club. She is very attractive and sophisticated, but a bit loose and a bit of a drinker. Throughout the play she aids Bingham in his plans to make sure their club wins.

Justin Hicks is 25 and is Bingham’s new eager-to-please assistant who volunteers his services as a golfer to help Quail Valley win the golf tournament. He is romantically involved with Louise and proposes to her early on, but becomes emotionally distraught when things become difficult between them.

Louise Heindbedder is 23 and works as a waitress at the Quail Valley Country Club. She is very attractive, a bit flighty, but studious. She gets engaged to Justin early on, but a mishap results in her becoming very upset over their future together, making her bawl at a moment’s notice.

Dickie Bell is in his mid-40s and is the director of the rival Crouching Squirrel Country Club, with whom Bingham gets into a high-stakes bet. He is a bit obnoxious, including in his fashion sense, but tries to come off as good-natured. He is Pamela’s ex and has a thing for Bingham’s wife Muriel.

Muriel Bingham is in her 40s and runs an antique shop, which becomes part of the bet between Henry and Dickie. Generally overbearing and stern, she somehow has a soft spot for Dickie.

Auditions are from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Sept. 7, and from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday , Sept. 9, and Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

All auditions are in the downstairs meeting room at the Trails Regional Library, 1008 Main Street, Lexington. Please enter through the back door for auditions.

For information, visit www.rcplayers.org or call Sharon Propst at 816 877-7114.