RICHMOND – The second annual Pickleball Tournament is Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Richmond City Gym, 205 Summit St., with proceeds going to improve the gym.
Games begin at 9 a.m.
Players may sign up in two divisions. Division 1 is for those adults 55 and older and they may have substitute players. Division 2 is for those high school ages to 54 years old.
Cost is $20 per team and teams can be all men, all women or co-ed. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Sign up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at City Hall, 205 Summit St. Forms are available at www.cityofrichmondmo.org.
For information, email hwilliams@cityofrichmondmo.org.
