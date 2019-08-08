RICHMOND – The Ray County Community Arts Association will accept entries for the annual Fall Photography Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at the Friends Gallery, 110 S. Camden St.

Entries will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the gallery.

Rules and competition guidelines are available at www.raycountyarts.org.

Entry fees are $5 per entry in the adult and advanced categories, and all entries must be framed.

Student and youth entry fees are $3 per entry.

Each exhibitor in the adult and advanced category may enter up to 10 exhibits. Youth and students may enter up to five.

Entries cannot be smaller than 8 x 10 or larger than 20 x 24.

There are three divisions, black and white, color and non-traditional.

The black and white and color divisions have 10 categories, including people, children, landscape and sports.

Two categories are for photographs with special effects or manipulated images

For information, call 816-470-6710 or email raycountyarts@yahoo.com.