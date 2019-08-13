PARKVILLE – Park University’s Center for Global Peace Journalism hosts events in the Kansas City area featuring historian, journalist and peacebuilder Rajmohan Gandhi, Ph.D., the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth.

Park University will present a program on “Gandhi: The First Peace Journalist” at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University’s Parkville Campus.

Panelists include: Gandhi; Abhijit Mazumdar, Ph.D., assistant professor of journalism at Park; and Kell Kearns and Cynthia Lukas, co-producers of the documentary “Gandhi’s Gift.”

Steven Youngblood, director of the CGPJ and associate professor of communications, will moderate the event, which will include an examination of Mahatma Gandhi as a journalist and his promotion of journalism as a tool for societal development and peace.

Rajmohan Gandhi will present a symposium on “The Status of Peacebuilding Between India and Pakistan” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Hudson Auditorium on the campus of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.

This free event is co-sponsored by the International Relations Council and open to the public.

A reception will precede the presentation starting at 6:30 p.m.