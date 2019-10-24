Camden – The Ray Masonic Lodge 223 hosts a free pancake dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the lodge in Camden.
Donations will be accepted.
The Lost River Band with Jim McGrane, Sandy Myerchin and Matt Barnett will provide live music.
Rock and roll bingo with dessert prizes begins at 7 p.m.
