ORRICK – Orrick School District third-graders improved in reading and seventh-graders improved in math, based on a comparison of 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 testing results released by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The in-district reading score is up 11.7 percent and the math score is up 3.9 percent. Results show internal progress for the district, Superintendent Scott Archibald said.
“It’s been the hard work of the staff and the students,” he said. “With all the new testing formats that have come out, we’re all curious about how things are going to go and how kids are going to do.”
The district wants scores for each student and the district overall to improve, Archibald said.
READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.