ORRICK – Orrick School District third-graders improved in reading and seventh-graders improved in math, based on a comparison of 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 testing results released by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The in-district reading score is up 11.7 percent and the math score is up 3.9 percent. Results show internal progress for the district, Superintendent Scott Archibald said.

“It’s been the hard work of the staff and the students,” he said. “With all the new testing formats that have come out, we’re all curious about how things are going to go and how kids are going to do.”

The district wants scores for each student and the district overall to improve, Archibald said.

