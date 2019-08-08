RICHMOND – Leaving elementary school and going to the middle school can be overwhelming, so Principal Jana Fleckenstine invites incoming sixth-graders to visit Richmond Middle School, 715 S. Wellington St., from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.

“This orientation is not mandatory,” Fleckenstine said Wednesday. “We want to ease the transition from elementary to middle school.”

Parents will drop off students at 3 p.m. and return at 5 p.m. for their own orientation, she said.

Students will learn about using a locker, moving between classrooms and new lunch-line procedures.

“At Sunrise, students move between two classrooms,” Fleckenstine said. “Here, they will change classrooms every period.”

In middle school, there are no more Friday folders or paper notices.

“I’ve learned paper does not make it home,” Fleckenstine said. “We use Facebook, SwiftK12 software, texts and emails to communicate information.

“We also put more responsibility on the student to keep their parents informed,” she said. “If we have a field trip coming up, it is the student’s responsibility to notify the parent.”

Students also will learn the school’s cellphone use and possession policy.

“Students may have their phones on them,” Fleckenstine said. “They are only allowed to have them out before and after school and at lunch; otherwise, the phone is to be put away.”

The intent is to make sure the student focuses on learning, she said.

“If a student is caught with a cellphone out, it’s a warning and the teacher takes the phone,” Fleckenstine said. “Second offense, I get the phone and the parent gets a phone call.”

Students are also not allowed to have the phone in the locker room during physical education.

Fleckenstine said the coach will tell students where to put their phones during PE.

Fleckenstine said accepting more personal responsibility is a life skill.

“ We help them learn this process,” she said. “We set out to form successful students and then adults.”