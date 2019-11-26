RICHMOND – A North Pole Express mailbox at the Richmond Recreation Department will accept letters to Santa from Friday, Nov. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Letters may be dropped off at 205 Summit St., in front of the recreation department.
Recreation Department assistant Mindy Todd said elves will pick up the letter every night and will deliver the letters to the North Pole in time for Christmas.
