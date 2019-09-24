RICHMOND – Richmond resident Mark Johnson, 62, is living longer with amyotropic lateral sclerosis, ALS, than his medical team ever thought he would, his brother, Scott, said Friday.

“Mark was diagnosed in 2000 and told he had 18 months to two years,” Scott said. “Mark has slow-progression ALS, the same kind Stephen Hawking had.”

Family and friends of people affected by ALS will meet for a benefit walk at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Richmond High School track to raise money for the Rural Missouri Support Group.

“Participants either have ALS or have a family member affected by the disease,” Scott said. “The walk is not a set distance. We walk about a mile because some our participants have the disease and they get tired.”

ALS is a fatal disease, and Scott wants people to know people with ALS do not recover.

“There is no cure for ALS, and the drugs basically help manage things like cramping,” Scott said. “Something happens that triggers the body to invade itself.”

READ MORE ABOUT THE JOHNSON BROTHERS AND ALS IN TUESDAY'S PAPER