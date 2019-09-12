RICHMOND – Members and friends of the Richmond National Guard are meeting for a reunion Saturday, Oct. 19.

The reunion is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 400 Wollard Blvd.

There will be a cash bar and meal with donations accepted to cover the expenses.

Participants are asked to bring photographs of their time in the Richmond National Guard.

Units in Richmond are the 923rd Ambulance Co., which was activated during the Korean Conflict; Co. E, 110th Engineer Bn.; Service battery, 1st Bn., 129th Field Artillery and 1135th Engineer Co.

To make a reservation, call retired Sgt. First Class Randy Fondren at 816-805-67901 or retired Sgt. First Class Gary Bowles at 816-470-3010 or 816-694-5054 before Sunday, Oct. 6.