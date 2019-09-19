RICHMOND – American Legion National Commander James “Bill” Oxford expects American Legion posts to perform community service and assist veterans, and he said Tuesday, “I can tell Post 237 already does that.”

Oxford lives in North Carolina and was elected national commander in August at the National American Legion Convention in Indianapolis.

He will spend most of his year visiting 55 states and territories.

“I’ll be home for a couple days in October,” he said.

Oxford is visiting Richmond during a tour of Missouri’s northwest American Legion District.

