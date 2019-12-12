RICHMOND – For six weeks, from Dec. 20, 2019 to Feb. 5, 2020, the Ray County Museum will undergo a facelift.

“This is the first time the museum has ever closed like this,” Manager Cathy Gottsch said.

She said many museums close over the winter months, “but we never have.”

Board members and Gottsch are preparing a bucket list of priority projects, including painting, plastering, cleaning rooms, dusting, repairing items and changing displays.

“There are a lot of items in this building visitors have never seen,” Gottsch said. “I really want to change out the displays.”

An 1800s-era dress and a wedding dress from the Shotwell family are items she wants to display.

“These are beautiful items and people need to see them,” she said.

Some of the projects require special skills and abilities.

“We have an old seat on display with the springs falling out of the seat bottom,” she said. “That will take a specialist.”

Some of the glass display cases need a thorough cleaning, Gottsch said.

“One case we cleaned really brightened the room when we were done,” she said.

Gottsch said the cleaning projects, inventorying and inside work are ideal for groups and organizations.

“We would really like to see people come in and help,” she said. “This is the Ray County Museum and this is a perfect opportunity for people to come and see not only what we have here, but also to take some ownership of their history.”

To volunteer, call the museum at 816-776-2305...