JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri 2021 invites professional and amateur photographers to share unique and meaningful aspects of place in Missouri through the “My Missouri 2021 Photograph Project.”

Two hundred photographs will be selected to be part of the permanent Missouri Bicentennial collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri, a press release stated.

Entries must meet the following guidelines:

• Submit a title, photographer name, date, county location, and description, including as much location specific information as possible (i.e. address, intersection, GPS coordinates, etc.).

• Photographs should focus on place and/or elements of place in the current geographic boundaries of Missouri. While people may be included in the photograph, they should not be recognizable or the focus of the photograph.

• Photographs should be taken in 2018 or 2019.

• Photographs may be in color or black and white. They should not be digitally altered beyond standard optimization (i.e. removal of dust, cropping, and reasonable adjustments to exposure, color, and contrast.) Photographs should also be free of watermarks.

• The digital photograph must be a minimum of 8 megapixels, 300 dpi, and submitted as either a jpeg, jpeg2000, or tiff file.

• Submit the photograph with a Creative Commons license (i.e. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0, which allows the Society and patrons to use the images with attribution and create derivatives.)

• Each photographer may submit up to five photographs for the contest.

• Photographs must be received at https://missouri2021.org/my-missouri by Nov. 1, 2019, for evaluation.

Notification of selection will be made by Jan. 31, 2020.