RICHMOND – Millville 4-H members will collect cash and gift donations for Shirkey Leisure Acres gift store.

The members will collect a $5 cash donation or a $5 gift at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, during the December meeting.

A county safety class will be from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 and from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Dec. 7, at the 4-H/FFA building at the Ray County Fairgrounds for members who are first-timers in the shooting sports.

4-H officers also attended training on Nov. 4 and the council meeting is at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at the extension office.