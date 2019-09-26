RICHMOND – Concerned about a declining lack of health care for many Missourians, Missouri Health Care for All is petitioning to put an issue oN the ballot to ask voters statewide whether they want to expand Medicaid.

Although hospitals have closed and tens of thousands lack health care, Jefferson City lawmakers have rejected expanding Medicaid.

One of the group’s supporters, Dr. Timothy D. McBride, agreed to answer basic questions about the effort. McBride is the Bernard Becker professor at Brown School, and co-director for the Center of Health Economics and Policy at the Institute for Public Health.

THE REST IS IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS