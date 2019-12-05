LEXINGTON – Military members, retirees and spouses can get identification cards at the Lexington Army National Guard Armory, 408 S. 26th St., which is an official DEERS/RAPIDS system site, a press release stated.
Official documents or certified true copies are required to update the Defense Eligibility Enrollment Reporting System, or DEERS.
Documents include a marriage certificate, a spouse’s Social Security card and two forms of identification; a dependent child’s proof of birth or birth certificate and for a stepchild, the marriage certificate is required.
Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and from 12:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, by calling 660-259-7731, ext. 13623. On drill weekends, appointments are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 1230 to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.