LEXINGTON – Military members, retirees and spouses can get identification cards at the Lexington Army National Guard Armory, 408 S. 26th St., which is an official DEERS/RAPIDS system site, a press release stated.

Official documents or certified true copies are required to update the Defense Eligibility Enrollment Reporting System, or DEERS.

Documents include a marriage certificate, a spouse’s Social Security card and two forms of identification; a dependent child’s proof of birth or birth certificate and for a stepchild, the marriage certificate is required.

Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and from 12:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, by calling 660-259-7731, ext. 13623. On drill weekends, appointments are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 1230 to 2 p.m.