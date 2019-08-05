RICHMOND – With the passage of the LEGION Act, American Legion Post 237 Commander Mark Foley hopes some the 6 million newly eligible veterans will join the local post.

On July 30, President Donald Trump signed the “Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act” which makes veterans who served in the Cold War and between periods of war, eligible to join the veteran service organization.

American Legion eligibility falls into two periods instead of seven: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918, and after Dec. 7, 1941, the American Legion stated.

Before the passage of the LEGION Act, veterans had to serve during specific periods of wartime, Foley said.

