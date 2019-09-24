RICHMOND – The Richmond Kiwanis Club offers students an opportunity to attend Key Leader, a Kiwanis International program, a three-day camp that allows high school students an opportunity to experience the personal development, growth and fellowship that are the cornerstones of Kiwanis and its high school service program, Key Club.

During their three days at a Key Leader weekend, students from 14 to 18 years of age explore new ideas, accomplish challenges and build friendships in a safe, supportive environment. All programs are led by an instructor with years of leadership experiences, a small group discussion and projects, a challenge or “ropes” course and other unique experiences.

Three camps are scheduled, two in the fall and one in the spring, a press release stated.

There will be a camp Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13 at Camp Mihaska Bourbon, Missouri; Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3, at Camp Tanako, Hot Springs, Arkansas and Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, at Camp War Eagle, Rogers, Arkansas.

The cost is $225, unless a Kiwanis Club pays the registration fee. Students may register at www.key-leader.org site.

For information, contact Josh McCrae at Richmond High School, 816-776-2226.