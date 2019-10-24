HARDIN – C. Gene and Kathleen Kallenberger will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Hardin American Legion, Hardin.
The former Iris Kathleen Paris and C. Gene Kallenberger were united in marriage Nov. 6, 1959, at the Church of God, Kansas City.
Gene worked at Alvin’s Heating & Cooling for many years. Iris worked at Banquet Foods and S & K Industries. They have made their home in Hardin all of their life.
The event is hosted by their two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They request no gifts.
