RICHMOND – On a hot mid-summer morning, more than 20 youngsters, ages 8 to 18, participated in target shooting that involved firearms and bows at the Ray County Fairgounds.
With an emphasis on safety displayed by event organizers at the Ray County Fair, the opening group stretched out on the ground, lying upon pads, and focused on hitting targets. Only after everyone fired all of their rounds could they go inspect their targets.
