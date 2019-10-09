RICHMOND – A free dinner and fellowship event will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ray County Veterans Building, 312 Clark St.

Brothers and Sisters in Christ sponsors the community event, which is open to the public.

A meal will be served with take-out and delivery available for those who are home-bound.

Transportation is also available by calling Wilma at 816-776-6676.

For delivery, call 816-776-6676.