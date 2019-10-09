RICHMOND – A free dinner and fellowship event will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ray County Veterans Building, 312 Clark St.
Brothers and Sisters in Christ sponsors the community event, which is open to the public.
A meal will be served with take-out and delivery available for those who are home-bound.
Transportation is also available by calling Wilma at 816-776-6676.
For delivery, call 816-776-6676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.