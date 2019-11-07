RICHMOND – Five dollars provides food staples or a meal to someone in need, and $15 can mean Thanksgiving or Christmas to a family, Harps employee Maxine Moore said Tuesday.

“Harps, the main company, has helped in communities for years,” she said.

Last year, the Richmond Harps began filling paper grocery bags with non-perishable food items and offering them to customers for $5, $10 or $15.

In each bag is a number of non-perishable items designed to provide a meal, or a holiday meal, to a family in need.

“Last year, I think we donated 50 bags of items to the three food pantries - Grace Church, Richmond United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army,” Moore said. “I believe we will do about the same or more this year.”

Moore said anyone who purchases a bag can either offer the bag to the food pantries or take it to a family in need.

Store manager Connie Philippeit said the bags will be available through the holiday season.

“It just seems like there is always a need,” Moore said.