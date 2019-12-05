HARDIN – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s “annual report card for schools” included good numbers for Hardin-Central School District students, Superintendent Trey Cavanah reported.

The district scored 68 out of a 70 points possible, earning the district a 97 percent Annual Performance Report score as part of the Missouri School Improvement Program, which promotes continuous improvement within each school district. The APR score gives the board of education, administrators and teachers a tool to help identify strengths and areas that need more improvement in the district, he said.

The APR measurements and scoring guides are created using data based on the results of academic achievement, state standardized test scores, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.

For the 2018 school year, the district scored an 89 percent on the APR.

“We were a little disappointed on our APR score last year, to a point where it became a priority for our administrative staff for the 2019 cycle. I viewed it as an opportunity to realign our teaching and learning goals and refocus many of our resources more for student achievement,” Cavanah said. “We have community support and school pride in every aspect of education, and we knew that this would be an educational task that was worthy of our parents and community support.”