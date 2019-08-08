EXCELSIOR SPRINGS - Siloam Spring Baptist Chapel hosts "The Gospelaires," a gospel music group, at 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Gospelaires have been performing for nearly 50 years.

In 50 years, the group has welcomed 45 members, including four second-generation members and released 18 albums. Former members have gone on to be pastors and ministers.

They performed in 1971 at the Lawson Centennial Celebration. Duo Bob and Ed Knutter perform in concerts 15 to 20 times per year, including annual visits to churches like Siloam Springs Baptist Chapel.

"The Gospelaires graciously come and minister to us through this evening of good Gospel music and testimonies every year, and they have never charged us a dime," Pastor Kent Cantrell said.

The event is open to the public. Siloam Spring Baptist Chapel is at the intersection of Benton and Temple in Excelsior Springs. Parking is located on the north side of the church by entering off of Temple Street.