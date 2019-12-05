EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – The Gospelaires will perform Christmas and gospel music at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Siloam Spring Baptist Chapel, at 14th and Benton streets.

The trio – Bob Knutter, Ed Knutter and Erin Knutter – are members of the group that has performed in the area since 1971, a press release stated.

A potluck dinner is at 5 p.m.