RICHMOND – Speakers from the Big Paranormal Roundup will be at a Celebrity Ghost Hunt from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ray County Museum and Genealogical Library, 901 W. Royle St.

Speakers include The Klinge Brothers, Tony Pickman and KD Stafford.

Tickets are $70. For details, visit www.bigparanormalroundup.com.