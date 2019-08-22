RICHMOND – Speakers from the Big Paranormal Roundup will be at a Celebrity Ghost Hunt from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ray County Museum and Genealogical Library, 901 W. Royle St.
Speakers include The Klinge Brothers, Tony Pickman and KD Stafford.
Tickets are $70. For details, visit www.bigparanormalroundup.com.
