RICHMOND – The Thanksgiving Food Drive sponsored by the Richmond Daily News is over and winners have been announced.

Ideal Industries won the “Pumpkin Trophy” for the largest amount of food collected.

Ray County Memorial Hospital took second for the amount of food collected for the Richmond United Methodist Church food pantry.

“We had nine boxes out and almost all of them were full. The hospital had a huge box, and then Ideal had two boxes overflowing full,” Sharon Donat said.

Donat is the event organizer and the advertising representative for The Richmond Daily News.

“I know that the church was very pleased with all of the food and now they’ll be able to help more people,” Donat said. “The Richmond community showed the spirit of generosity I’ve come to expect.”