CHILLICOTHE – The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative’s 27th Annual Dinner-Auction will raise money for the Area Youth Benefit Fund to pay medical bills for children in Ray and eight other counties served by the co-op.
The dinner and auction will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge, with doors opening for a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets are $25 per person.
The event, co-sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center, continues at 6 p.m. with dinner, followed around 7 p.m. by the auction.
A family does not have to be a co-op member to apply for financial assistance.
