LEXINGTON – The River City Players opens its 37th anniversary season with the comedy, “The Fox on the Fairway” by Ken Ludwig.

A catered dinner by Nadlers is at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 and 15, and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 16, at the Lexington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4052, 3109 Franklin Ave.

The show begins at 7:45 p.m.

The cast features Rex Simmons as Henry Bingham; Misti Mckenzie as Pamela Peabody; Pete Berney as Richard “Dickie” Bell; Cindy Sause as Muriel Bingham; Robin Carroll-Dolci as Justin Hicks; and Elle Eastman as Louise Heinbedder. Sharon Propst is the director.

The play takes place at the Quail Valley Country Club, where the president tries to make sure he does not lose a huge sum of money he has bet on a golf game.

The situation becomes more complicated when his wife sees him standing too close to his sex-starved vice president. Justin, a hired hand who happens to play golf, loves Louise, who accidently flushes the engagment ring down the toilet, causing Justin to lose his focus the second day of the game.

The dinner theater menu for Friday, Nov. 8 and 9 is salad, green beans, golden cheese potatoes, rolls, barbecue beef brisket; meat lasagna; vegetarian lasagna; assorted desserts; and iced tea and coffee.

The menu for Nov. 15-16 is salad, green beans, golden cheese potatoes, rolls, barbecue beef, chicken breast in mushroom gravy brisket; assorted desserts; and iced tea and coffee.

Tickets for the dinner and play are $23 for those 11 and up, and $16 for children 10 and under. Play tickets only are $10 for adults and $6 for children.

Tickets are on sale at North Star Wellness in Richmond or online with a credit card through Ticket Leap at www.rcplayers.org.

For information, contact River City Players at (816) 877-7114 or visit www.rcplayers.org.