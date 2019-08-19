FAYETTE – A Norborne artist is the first place winner in the Amateur Watercolor Division at the 2019 Fayette Festival of the Arts.

The event was Aug. 3 at Central Methodist University’s Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art located in Classic Hall on the university’s campus.

Sue Autry, Norborne, said she was quite nervous when she submitted several of her watercolor paintings to the competition.

“I had 'butterflies in my stomach’ all day,” Autry said, describing her mounting anxiety entering her work in her first-ever competition.

“It all started about a year ago when I was leaving a public library with several watercolor books," she said. "My son, Alex, turned to me and said, ‘Mom, you've been reading watercolor books your whole life. When are you finally going to pick up a brush?’”

Autry, 60, realized she couldn't teach her son to face life's challenges and fears without setting the proper example and facing her own.

After painting a few pieces in the past several months, she was hesitant when hearing about the watercolor competition at the arts festival.

“I just didn't know if my art would really be good enough to enter.” Autry said. After seeing a blue ribbon on the frame of her painting, "Three Pears,” Autry said, “I feel validated.”