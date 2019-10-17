RICHMOND – “We know the fire safety program works when we are on the scene and a child tells us they knew what to do,” Richmond Fire Chief Mark Sowder said Monday at Dear Elementary.

“In some cases, the child called 911,” he said.

Every fall, preschoolers through fifth-graders at Dear Elementary and Sunrise Elementary schools learn about fires, how to survive one and how to prevent one.

