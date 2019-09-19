RICHMOND – Yvonne Patterson-Burbach spends about seven hours a day caring for her flock of birds.

Most days, she visits schools, libraries and nursing homes to bring people up close and personal with her birds.

On Friday, Burbach introduced Oak Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care residents, staff and guests to her birds, including Uala, Swoop and a hyacinthe macaw who loves macadamia nuts.

While the birds sit on perches, Burbach introduces each one and describes their particular personality and habits.

“Swoop is a Eurasian Eagle-owl,’ Burbach said. “She can hear a mouse a half a mile away.”

