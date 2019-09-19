RICHMOND – Yvonne Patterson-Burbach spends about seven hours a day caring for her flock of birds.
Most days, she visits schools, libraries and nursing homes to bring people up close and personal with her birds.
On Friday, Burbach introduced Oak Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care residents, staff and guests to her birds, including Uala, Swoop and a hyacinthe macaw who loves macadamia nuts.
While the birds sit on perches, Burbach introduces each one and describes their particular personality and habits.
“Swoop is a Eurasian Eagle-owl,’ Burbach said. “She can hear a mouse a half a mile away.”
TO READ MORE ABOUT THESE AMAZING BIRDS, SEE THE FRIDAY RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.