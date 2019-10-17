The 11th Annual Farris Concert Season is “light” but bright, as the “historic theater presents a two-concert season featuring the area’s best-loved musical genres,” theater information states.

BIG BAND MUSIC

A patriotic special featuring Big Band music opens the season this fall, and country sounds return to the Farris in the spring.

The patriotic special includes a salute to veterans and features Kansas City’s Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. The event is set for 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9.

To honor veterans’ service to America, the Farris invites vets to wear their uniforms, caps or medals.

Moonlight Serenade members also will wear uniforms as they perform patriotic music.

The Farris offers free popcorn to all veterans who attend. Prizes will go to the oldest and youngest vets in the audience. Photographer Max Hockemeier will conduct a photo shoot for the oldest veteran and his family members. Artist Patricia Pierce is designing a patriotic ornament for the youngest vet.

COUNTRY MUSIC

“A country music jubilee promises to bring foot-stompin’, hand-clappin’ sounds to the Farris in spring 2020,” promotional information from Farris Theatre states.

Local favorites – John Sharp, Mary Lou “Baker” Leslie and D.D. Snider –are rounding up friends and fellow musicians to perform in the show at 7 p.m,, Saturday, March 14.

Season tickets are $30. Individual tickets for reserved seats are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. for both shows.

The Farris seeks sponsorship support for the season. Sponsors receive a pair of free tickets to the shows and are recognized in promotional efforts. A reception before one of the shows is scheduled for donors contributing $250 or more.

To order tickets or become a sponsor, call 816-776-6684, send an email to exedirector@farristheatre.com or log on to www.farristheatre.com.

More about the theater and peformances is available at the theater, 301 W. Main St., Richmond, MO, 64085.