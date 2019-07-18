RICHMOND – Seniors 60 and older can apply for Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers to use at farmer’s markets in five counties.

Kathleen Foster from Cultivate KC will be at the Ray County Senior Center from 9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, to accept applications and distribute vouchers, Ray County Senior Center Director Pat Mills said.

Residents in Platte, Ray, Clay, Jackson and Cass counties are eligible for the pilot program, Foster said.

“This is the first year for the state of Missouri, and Cultivate KC is the local agency for the program,” she said.

The Richmond Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m, Saturday, and vendors already accept the vouchers, Mills said.

Applicants must meet age and income guidelines. Documentation includes proof of residence, income and age.

Vouchers can be used to purchase fresh and unprocessed food, including fruits and vegetables and honey at farmers markets.

For information, call Foster at 913-401-6796.