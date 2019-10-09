RICHMOND – Young entrepreneurs will showcase art and jewelry during a Young Entrepreneurs Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the city gym, 205 Summit St.
Activities include a bounce house and door prizes.
Booths include watercolor and graphite art by Ardor Creations, space-themed jewelry by Galaxy Girl, beads by Junk2Jewelry, knitted scarves and up-cycled jewelry.
Sponsors for the event are Crafty Family Fun, the Nest Egg, Richmond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 and Tiger Dragon Karate.
