RICHMOND – Young entrepreneurs will showcase art and jewelry during a Young Entrepreneurs Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the city gym, 205 Summit St.

Activities include a bounce house and door prizes.

Booths include watercolor and graphite art by Ardor Creations, space-themed jewelry by Galaxy Girl, beads by Junk2Jewelry, knitted scarves and up-cycled jewelry.

Sponsors for the event are Crafty Family Fun, the Nest Egg, Richmond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 and Tiger Dragon Karate.