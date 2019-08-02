GLADSTONE – The Nelsons are home for a few days after receiving accolades at the International Country Gospel Music Association convention and awards show.

“There is hope in Jesus Christ,” is their message, and Kevin and Rachelle Nelson use music and good-natured humor to spread their testimony of faith.

Sonshine Road has eight nominations at the ICGMA and ranks in the top eight of 10 nominees. They received Bluegrass Artist of the Year at the show.

“I am truly humbled,” Rachelle said. “There are some well-known country gospel artists and we were surprised to be nominated.”

What does not surprise them is how God took “two broken vessels,” and put a calling on them to use music and their testimony to bring others to him.

