RICHMOND – The Richmond driver examination station will conduct driver exam testing Mondays only, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m., Capt. Scott Shipers, commanding officer of Troop A, Lee’s Summit, stated in a press release.
