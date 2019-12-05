HARDIN – Hardin-Central School District recorded solid gains in third-grade language arts and seventh-grade math scores, but a “dramatic” decline, sort of, exceeding 10 percent in the graduation rate.

The percent of declination is accurate, but the handful of students used in calculating the graduation rate means a single student more or less can cause a huge swing in results, Superintendent Trey Cavanah said.

“Last year, we had a graduating class of eight seniors, and so if you have just one senior out of that number not meet graduation requirements, you can fall as many as 10 points,” he said.

