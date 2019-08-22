LEXINGTON – After the Wentworth Military Academy and College closed in 2017, after a court battle between the bank and the academy, and after academy alumni agree to place the original statue at the Lafayette County Courthouse, a replica of the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” was unveiled Tuesday at the Wentworth Military Academy Museum, 1128 Main St.

“This is a $20,000, state-of-the-art replica of our doughboy,” museum Chairman George Hittner said. “It is light enough to be on these very historic floors.”

