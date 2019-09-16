RICHMOND – The Allen-Morton-Watkins Richmond area chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joins the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in urging Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance.

Information about the Constitution is on display at the Ray County Museum, 901 W. Royle St., a chapter press release stated.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity; and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren said. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

In 1955, the DAR petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law on Aug.ust 2, 1956.

During the week, each chapter encourages the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; reminds the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and emphasizes U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

“In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this powerful document, which has enabled our democracy within a republic for more than two centuries. We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation,” VanBuren said.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. The Richmond chapter meets at 1:30 p.m., on the second Tuesday of each month at Oak Ridge Assisted Living, 403 Crispin St.