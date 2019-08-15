COWGILL – The sixth annual David Culter Car Show brought cars and trucks to Cowgill for the memorial car show and the annual Cowgill Days celebration at the Cowgill Fire Department to raise money for the fire department.

Winners were: Special interest: First place: 2019 Electric Car (Farmers Electric Cooperation), shown by Chasity Anderson; second place: 2007 Harley Davidson Trike (Ultra Classic) shown by Leon Stone;

Classic car 1941-1960: First place: 1955 Chevy Belair, shown by Ray Peet;

Classic truck 1941- 1960: First place: 1949 Chevy 4400, shown by John Foley;

Classic car 1961-1980: First place: 1968 Chevy Camaro RS, shown by Lynn Nutt;

Classic truck 1961-1980: First place: 1963 Chevy C-10, shown by Roy Hartman; second place: 1971 Ford F100, shown by Mike McCoy;

Custom car: First place: 1972 Chevy Nova, shown by Tom Gant; second place: 1970 Chevy Chevelle, shown by D.D. Pointer;

Custom truck: First place: 1951 Chevy C-3 3100, shown by Keith Carr; second place: 1983 Chevy Silverado, shown by Jim Evert;

Car 1981 to present: First place: 2012 Dodge Challenger RT, shown by Al Santucci, who also received the Ronald Mcelwee “Best of Show” Trophy.

Led by the Polo American Legion, the parade featured Betty Mason, daughter of Merle McPheeters, who started Cowgill Days about 35 years ago.

Other winners included:

Golf Chipping contest for youth 15 and up: Hunter Beshears, 24 inches; youth under 15 first place: Avery Allen, 10 feet, 2 inches; second place: Lillie Misel, 15 feet, 8 inches.