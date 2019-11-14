RICHMOND – The Richmond High School Band, along with about 40 community members, gathered inside the Ray County Courthouse to celebrate Veterans Day with a joint American Legion-Veterans of Foreign Wars ceremony Monday.
American Legion Post Commander Mark Foley’s keynote address opened with a look back at the 100-year-old national organization, which formed in March 1919 in Paris.
SEE PHOTOS AND READ MORE ABOUT HOW RICHMOND HONORS ITS VETERANS IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.