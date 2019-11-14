RICHMOND – The Richmond High School Band, along with about 40 community members, gathered inside the Ray County Courthouse to celebrate Veterans Day with a joint American Legion-Veterans of Foreign Wars ceremony Monday.

American Legion Post Commander Mark Foley’s keynote address opened with a look back at the 100-year-old national organization, which formed in March 1919 in Paris.

SEE PHOTOS AND READ MORE ABOUT HOW RICHMOND HONORS ITS VETERANS IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS