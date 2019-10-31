RICHMOND – Thirty-seven years ago, Verlee Patterson found a bamboo nativity scene in Taiwan.
“I started wondering what other types of materials nativity scenes are made of,” she said Tuesday at the First Baptist Church.
On the stage in the Family Life Center, there is a puzzle nativity scene with the pieces standing on edge, a ceramic set she received as a gift and a tray with nativity scene pictures painted on rocks.
“My daughter and granddaughters are quite artistic and they made that one for me,” she said.
