RICHMOND – Reece & Nichols Williams & Associates are collecting new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, and socks until Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The items will be donated to local families, schools and churches.
The office will accept donations at 837 E. South St during normal business hours.
