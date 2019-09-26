RICHMOND – Ray County Coalition will discuss vaping and the recent lung-related fatalities at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Ray County Library, 215 E. Lexington St.

Dinner will be provided.

For information, email Kara White at karaw@tri-countymhs.org.

Other events include a free grandfamilies conference from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at the Pleasant Valley Baptists Church, 1600 MO-291, Liberty. The conference is for those who are raising a grandchild, niece or nephew and will provide resources and information to help caregivers. A free lunch is provided.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Tashel Bordere, who will share how to address grief and trauma in a family.

Other sessions include discussions of social media and communication.

For information, contact Joedi Forquer at 816-407-3490.