RICHMOND – Ray County Coalition will discuss vaping and the recent lung-related fatalities at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Ray County Library, 215 E. Lexington St.
Dinner will be provided.
For information, email Kara White at karaw@tri-countymhs.org.
Other events include a free grandfamilies conference from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at the Pleasant Valley Baptists Church, 1600 MO-291, Liberty. The conference is for those who are raising a grandchild, niece or nephew and will provide resources and information to help caregivers. A free lunch is provided.
Keynote speaker is Dr. Tashel Bordere, who will share how to address grief and trauma in a family.
Other sessions include discussions of social media and communication.
For information, contact Joedi Forquer at 816-407-3490.
