RICHMOND – A Sunrise Elementary student has a new set of wheels to replace the ones left behind in a move.

Police Chief Chad Burnine and city staff gave Jacob Rodriguez a new bicycle from Bike Walk KC, an organization that collects old bikes and puts them in the hands of children in need in the KC area.

In August, the Richmond Police Department donated more than 30 unclaimed bicycles to Bike Walk KC.

As a donor, the city can request one bike for a child in need.

When School Counselor Pam Adams learned of the situation, she reached out to School Resource Officer Chassity Nevels for help.

Burnine requested a reclaimed bike from Bike Walk KC for Rodriguez.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the school is encouraging students to practice giving to others in need.

“We are honored to be able to partner with Richmond R-XVI School District and be able to make a difference in this student’s life,” City Administrator Tonya Willim said. “In the spirit of giving, its humbling to be reminded that our small gesture of giving back to the community can make such an impact. It was awesome to witness such joy and gratitude.”

To donate bicycles or for information about Bike Walk KC visit bikewalkkc.org/education/youth/donate/.