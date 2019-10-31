RICHMOND – The Richmond Rotary Club and Rotary District 6040 presented Mayor Mike Wright with a $14,000 check to begin work on the downtown community space on the northeast corner of the square.

The club presented the grant at the Oct. 22 city council meeting.

In 2016, the city was deeded an old building on the northeast corner of the downtown square, which was blighted and beyond repair, a city press release stated.

After demolishing the structure and cleaning up debris, a preliminary concept was developed for community pavilion space. The city identified the need for additional funding and grants to move the project forward in phases, the press release stated.

“With the additional funds provided, we can now begin the first phase of work needed for the lot, which includes a retaining wall and decorative fencing,” City Administrator Tonya Willim said. “We are honored to be recipients of the Rotary grant and excited that they will also be placing a majestic Rotary Post Clock by Verdin on the corner of the space eventually.”

The first phase of the development project will be complete in the spring of 2020.